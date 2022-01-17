Today we talk about an old acquaintance of UeD: Teresa Langella, former tronista and companion of Andrea Del Corso. The girl has repeatedly pointed out to the fans, her malaise. Teresa suffers from a sickness common to many people: anxiety attacks. A nuisance that has been following her for some time now and that often complicates her days: “I just wish I could escape from too many thoughts filling my head. Find refuge in a safe place, my heart “ he wrote.

The girl shows up with the eyes wet with tears: “A few hours ago, yet another anxiety attack. My biggest enemy ever. How bad you do me. Why did you choose me?”. Langella explains with great sincerity what happens to her: “Someone tells me that when it arrives it is because there is something that needs to be resolved, that even if you step on it over and over again, sooner then that voice will come back to speak to you and you have to listen to it”.

According to Teresa, there are things she has to solve. Make room for changes that can improve your status. Her fears come when she looks in the mirror. The beautiful former tronista does not accept herself and the very small defects she has, she blames herself. “There are days when as soon as I open my eyes one of the first things I do is touch my body” He says.

Then he adds: “When I look in the mirror I never feel completely beautiful. I live off my insecurities and perhaps it is from these that we must start to start fixing things “. From here we can understand how even a girl who is obviously beautiful, intelligent and always very elegant may not be able to face her uncertainties.

Certainly showing his followers his insecurities is a strong signal, which leads millions of girls to understand, that we all have weaknesses to face and resolve without fear: with courage and stubbornness. The only way to victory is certainly this.