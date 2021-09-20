Armando tells of a change that he is about to experience. The situation gets out of hand and the knight is moved

The new UeD season has just started. The new episodes kept viewers glued to the TV. The novelty of the new décolleté from Gem Galgani attracted the curiosity of many fans. In the episode of September 17, at the study center, another historical face of the dating show is called.

Web source

We are talking about the Knight Armando Incarnato. The man has recently embarked on a new acquaintance with the lady Marika. For her Incarnato reserves special words: “I think you really fall in love with a person’s soul”. It is not the first time that the knight has these impulses towards the ladies. Past stories that have always ended in the worst way.

This sensation is also experienced by the lady herself, who, by virtue of Armando’s past, says: “I know what I am going to encounter. I like. There is a lot of chemistry ”. These are the last words spoken before the dispute. The clash there was, but this time not with Marika. The Knight in fact, UeD sets up a discussion with Graziano. During the quarrel, Incarnato defines him as: “The new commentator of the program”.

Web source

The affirmation unleashes immediate there reply of the Onions : “The ox that says horned to the donkey”. Attack that for this time, did not trigger the reaction of Armando, who decides to do one less word. But the news does not end there: The Neapolitan knight, in the study center, is also moved.

Web source

The man tells Maria De Filippi about a change that will soon take place in his life daughter. The baby’s mother is about to remarry. Situation that touches a lot the chords of Incarnato: “I was upset, because my daughter will go to live at home with another man”. Feelings that apparently do escape the tears on the face of the Knight, who has never hidden the deep love and jealousy that binds him to his daughter Michelle.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: