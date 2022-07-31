Still difficult situations for the former protagonists of the program. Here’s what happened

UeD’s studio hosts dozens of people of all ages every year with a single purpose: it allows them to find true love within the program. Maria De Filippi for this reason it has become, in its own right, the Cupid of Mediaset.

The dating show, in fact, gave birth to wonderful couples who have carried on loves at the beginning considered impossible. Although the detractors believe that the program is all a staging, the same couples think to promptly deny all the gossips.

In fact, they are often the same protagonists, with theirs loves born within of the dating show, to tell the general public how the study of the program has managed to change their lives and give the love they dreamed of and desired.

Yet another confirmation of this came from one of the couples born some time ago in the program. She recently crowned the own dream with the marriage. We are talking about Luisa Anna Monti who, with her beloved Salvio Calabretta, has decided to get married.

Yet, after the happy announcement entrusted to social networks, the difficulty for this wonderful couple. To reveal the problems that both of them are facing currently was the former dame, via social media. The woman did not want to give more details, but she limited herself to explaining that as they always have, she and Calabretta will face every challenge hand in hand.

These are the words of Monti, which portend serious inconvenience for her spouse. “To you who are facing a difficult moment, I tell you this too will pass. My love, you know what I think. I think you and I are like the volcano that dominates behind us “.

“Always full of energy to face the adversities that for some time have left us no respite. An extinct volcano is like a heart that has stopped beating ”. It seems that bad luck does not want to abandon these two newlyweds but their determination will allow them to overcome every difficulty.