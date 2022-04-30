The throne over of UeD continues to cause a stir and keep the audience in suspense. The protagonists of the latest episodes were some well-known faces of the program. At the forefront we find the knight Blaise.

The man continues to help himself against the criticisms of those present in the studio because of his attitude considered to be nothing short of rude. Apparently the knight not it is at all capable of treating womenand in an appropriate way and, every time he approaches a lady, he ends up ruining the date before it even begins.

But what happened this time to make Biagio end up at the center of the controversy again? Here is the mystery revealed. After being attached hard from new lady Catia FranchiBiagio seems to have discovered an interest in women.

The knight then decided to invite her first to dance, then to go out together. By now Biagio is known for the phrase he made of him, which he utters whenever he is in the study center to tell an outsider. It is a real refrain of man, so predictable that in the last episode the columnist Tina Cipollari decided to precede him, imitating his sentence to effect: “We spent a beautiful evening”.

Despite the knight’s positive attitude, it would seem that even this new knowledge of the knight is quickly falling apart. Apparently between the two, at dinner time, it would burst a very fierce quarrel.

Here’s how things went: the woman did not appreciate the location or the menu proposed by the knight. Biagio, in fact, would have decided to take her to eat a piece of pizza by the slice.

It goes without saying that Catia was definitely disappointed, expecting rather to experience a romantic and special evening. In short, another acquaintance ended in the worst way for poor Biagio, who seems to be unable to find a refined soul within the UeD studio.