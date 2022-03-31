In one of the latest episodes of the UeD program, Ifrom Platano did deliver a ticket Of thanks to Alessandro Rausa. In fact, the knight was very close to the Brescia lady and consoled her on several occasions.

Lately Platano was going through a period of indecision and discouragement due to her frequentation with Alessandro Vicinanza, who was not going for the best. So Ida, as a thank you to Rausa for being close to her, wrote beautiful words for him of esteem and affection.

This is what contained the ticket: “You are special and you do nothing to be special. That’s why I adore you. I love you. Ida “. Alessandro Rausa is a knight of the throne over, he is 91 years old and at a young age he was a tailor.

Within the dating show he wants to demonstrate that, despite his age, one can find love and a person to spend the rest of his life with. You have said several times that you are a huge Vasco Rossi fan.

Before coming to UeD and joining the throne over, he had two wives. With the first he was married for 35 long years and with the second another 30. But for both times he became a widower, he suffered a lot, but he knows that love has no age and lives his life to the fullest, putting himself in the game.

Within the program he mentioned his daughter, of whom however not much is known. But, returning to the note written by Ida Platano, after reading it, the knight got very excited. Faced with the joy of him, Pinuccia could not help but give him a strong hug, while the man received a standing ovation from the audience. Immediately after, Alessandro Rausa read another note with a lot of flowers, received by a group of viewers of the Canale 5 program.

Here is the message: “A warm hug full of esteem and affection to Mr. Alessandro Rausa. As loyal viewers we are learning to appreciate her for her refinement, her humanity and ability to give affection and to be a reference also for young people. We have been viewers for years. He entered our hearts for his behavior and his noble savoir-faire. With Pinuccia and Ida a real gentleman. The wish to soon find a person who gives her love and joy ”.