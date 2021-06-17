Sossio Aruta, together with his partner Ursula Bennardo, has certainly made a notable contribution to UeD. The two met right in the dating show studios and the spark immediately struck between them. After a participation in Temptation Island, the two lovers have decided to crown their union with the birth of theirs firstborn Bianca.

After his participation in Big Brother Vip, Sossio also managed to recover the relationship with the children born from his previous relationship. Recently, however, the former knight put the fans in a frenzy by revealing that he had contract the covid 19 and that he is suffering from quite severe symptoms. Aruta talks to his followers via his Instagram profile and tells what he is going through: “This experience will be just a bad memory, but I certainly won’t let you get away with it. I will fight like a lion and destroy you… damn Covid ”.

In the caption written under the post to comment on the video shot, Sossio writes words of warning: “I just want to say that in any case it is very bad and do not allow yourself to underestimate this monster”. In the video, Sossio continues to explain his condition and what is going through.

“Unfortunately, I too was trapped in this Covid network, fortunately my conditions are not very serious, but I have been very ill for days. I have already lost four kilos, I have stomach pain, headache, weakness, I am without strength … a disaster! “ He says.

The former UeD knight seemed particularly fatigued and tired and this detail has definitely worried many of his followers, who insistently ask and worry about his health. Precisely for this reason Sossio wanted to reassure everyone with a positive message in the Instagram stories: “Fortunately, the strong symptoms have passed, just as the fright has passed. Now there is some residue, but it is much better! ”.