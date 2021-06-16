The former tronisti of UeD, even after their experience in the program is over, they often continue to be followed by fans via social networks. Many former protagonists of the program continue to thrill the fans with their events and so is happening also for Sophie Codegoni.

The girl took part in the latest edition of the program and succeeded by rifam jersey with her incredible beauty and decisive character. The former tronista is currently in the spotlight for a ad who did sui social network. The particular thing, however, was that this news did not come through the Instagram profile of Sophie, but from that of Giacomo Urtis.

What are the former tronist and the surgeon of the stars doing together? Easy to guess what it is. Sophie needs a baby aesthetic retouching and he decided to turn to the former gieffino to solve his problem. The former UeD tronista wants correct a lip defect, ed debuts on Instagram stories di Giacomo saying: “I have to correct this crooked lips that you love so much”, addressing his fans.

In fact, perhaps this was not the best choice for the very young Codegoni, given that the same Urtis did not seem very inclined to put his hand on the beautiful face of the Milanese model. But Sophie’s insistence was a lot so Giacomo found himself forced to satisfy her requests.

Certainly, however, it was a necessary intervention for Sophie to feel more comfortable with herself, and that’s enough. Meanwhile, while Codegoni is enjoying the summer, Matteo Ranieri has finally broken his silence after breaking up with the UeD tronista. The former suitor, after the many rumors that have concerned him, has finally revealed the truth about his possible return to UeD, leaving all fans speechless.