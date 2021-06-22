Gianni Sperti is undoubtedly one of the stars of UeD. The former dancer found his size on the armchair from columnist of the program of Maria De Filippi. The public loves him and his comments always fit perfectly. One of Gianni’s pride is undoubtedly his authentic and crystalline personality. In fact, the columnist is always ready to go against the most popular opinions, just to say exactly what he thinks.

This extreme frankness often even led him to argue with Tina Cipollari. Of course, it is always and only skirmishes, given that the friendship between the two commentators is indissoluble. Lately, Gianni had received gods harsh attacks on social media, following some shots he had published. From the photos, it immediately caught the eye of the followers that the UeD columnist has over the years appeal several times a scalpel.

On many occasions his fans had asked him if he had immediately some retouch, but Gianni had always preferred do not answer. This time, with his back against the wall, Sperti was forced to capitulate admitting to have done visit to the surgeon sometimes.

The columnist, in front of the many questions of the followers, in fact, replied: “I never denied having made some adjustments, I redid the bare minimum”. The editor of the newspaper Novella 2000, Roberto Alessi, wanted to comment Gianni’s admission of sins. These are the words that can be read on the pages of the weekly: “Faced with the evidence, he admitted it. Remade him? For heaven’s sake he always made fun of himself, then in the face of the evidence he admitted it ”.

Finally, he pointed out how being famous makes you more exposed to judgment of others: “You have to take everything into account when you go up on a stage … Knowing whether it has been redone or not is certainly not our business, but when you go up on a stage you have to take everything into account, even the questions of those who he loves…”.