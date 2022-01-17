Samuele and Roberta, the first words after the program: “If this is not love, if you are not love, then love does not exist”

The episode of the choice of Roberta Giusti. With her, the path of the tronists of the first part of the program ends. Roberta got into the red chair about three months ago today goes out from the happiest program ever hand in hand with Samuel. The suitor is really very busy even if it must be said that the two boys actually have an extremely different character.

He sentimental and calm. She elusive and peperina. A diversity that Maria De Filippi really likes. The presenter, turning to the girl, tells her: “You are right to choose those who don’t look like you, it’s the only way that helps you grow”. One time back on social mediaSamuele wanted to address a thought to all the people who work in the program. He wanted to thank everyone who supported him.

He also makes Istagram stories, in which the first meetings between him and Roberta Giusti are seen with a dedication: “This experience has taught me a lot. I understand how important it is to give oneself to a person, how important it is to go to meet a person. THEIn this case, Roberta, you are the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me. To you who wanted to understand me, listen to me and who gave yourself 360 degrees, putting aside your fears and showing me all your frailties “writes the former Tuscan suitor.

“I don’t want to go too far with words, I prefer to show you and confirm to you day by day what I feel for you .. making you the most beautiful every day”then dedicates it to his sweetheart. “Thank you for the special person you are, I love you”.

Immediate response from the tronista, who in turn writes: “I wish everyone to find someone who does not go away even in the worst moments, to find a person next to whom you feel the best version of yourself and to be able to recognize the beauty of your feelings despite all the difficulties. I wish everyone to tremble at every glance, to feel butterflies in the stomach with each kiss, to have your hands constantly clasped with those of the person who completes you “. Then he concludes: “I was lucky enough to find him, and all this bears your name, Samuel. And if this is not love, if you are not love, then love does not exist“.