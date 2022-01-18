The UeD episode on the choice of Roberta Giusti. Today the tronista is experiencing the first weeks of love together with her choice, Samuele Carniani. Rumors reveal that Roberta spent the New Year in the company of 2 of her friends. We are talking about Andrea Nicole and Ciprian.

Source Instagram study

No trace of Samuele, of course, because the episode of the choice had not yet aired and for confidentiality they could not leak anything. But to date, from the first photos posted on social networks, we know that their story is going on for the best. But what impressed the fans was the tattoo that the tronista has recently been made. Samuele accompanies his sweetheart, who has chosen to get a tattoo an inscription on the arm which quotes like this: “What is destined for you will find a way to reach you”.

A sort of reminder, given the experience just lived on the classic throne of UeD. The fateful episode aired on 11 and 12 January. After a journey of about three months, the girl finally has found a soul mate. And after having found the courage to confide in Luca that he would not be his choice, Roberta, through tears, manages to talk to Samuele.

Source UeD study

“Patience is sometimes the right choice. Now I know what it means to wait when you really want someone ” He says. Then he goes on and explains: “I found a person who held out his hand to me, a person with whom I feel the best version of me. I keep the fears because I would like them to start becoming certainties outside of here “.

Words that also met the thought of Maria De Filippi. The presenter, addressing the girl, in line with the words just spoken, says: “You are right to choose those who don’t look like you, it’s the only way that helps you grow”.