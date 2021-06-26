The controversy about the end of the relationship between the former protagonists of UeD does not stop: Jessica Antonini is Davide Lorusso. The break between the two faces of Maria De Filippi’s dating show had raised a great stir. After various rumors circulated among fans, finally confirmation from Jessica has arrived. The former tronista has released more than an interview, letting go of the very strong words on his ex.

The title of one of the articles dedicated to Jessica in the magazine Nuovo, in fact, it led her to retrace her steps. Antonini, reading on the front page ‘Davide Lorusso is gay, but he doesn’t know it’, he had distanced himself from the claims reported in the magazine. A nice and good retreat, which however did not please the editor of the weekly. Indeed, Riccardo Signoretti has decided to disclose the recordings of the interview to Jessica, setting her permanently.

These are the words of the journalist: “Enough chatter. Jessica Antonini’s claims about her ex, Davide Lorusso, are proof of denial. Here is a passage from the interview on newsstands on Nuovo that clarifies any doubts “. In short, the matter has become very convoluted in a short time, and now Jessica risks being dragged to court. Below, we report the words of the former UeD tronist, to the microphones of the weekly Nuovo.

Actually, statements which can be read in the pages of the magazine seem unambiguous: “In my opinion Davide is gay inside him, but he doesn’t know it. But he will understand now. I tried to reassure him, I told him that if that were the case I wouldn’t see anything wrong with it “.

Currently, Jessica Antonini has not yet commented in any way on Signoretti’s publication of the audio. It is not yet known whether the newspaper will actually take legal action or not. One thing is certain: the director again has no intention of letting his work be criticized.