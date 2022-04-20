Riccardo Guarnieri gives an interview where he talks about Ida Platano and her latest relationship with Roberta Di Padua

A historical face of the program has returned to UeD, which in the past has done a lot talk about oneself. We are talking about the ex of Ida Platano: Riccardo Guarnieri.

The two had a story that began right in front of the cameras of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. A relation that has passionate the viewers, giving great emotions. A great love that, due to the countless misunderstandings, ended badly.

At the end of their story, Guarnieri had undertaken a new acquaintance with another lady: Roberta Di Padua, with whom he decided to leave the program. Today the knight returns and with a twist he gets back into the game.

To the official UeD magazine, Riccardo confides that his choice to return to reality was recently matured. Some time ago he didn’t feel like taking this step, due to all the events that took place in the last edition. He didn’t feel like returning under the crosshairs of criticism and of controversy.

As for Ida, she trusts that seeing her again aroused a thousand emotions in him: “Even for a little while. And it was right to have a little clarification “. On the rapprochement she says: “It was the right thing”, to then add: “Between Ida and I the story is over, but there is still a lot of complicity”.

“After what we have lived, I only need a look, a hug or a laugh to understand her and I think the same applies to her. I have a wonderful memory, to date, of what we have been ”. Then about her Roberta Di Padua tells of having contacted her when she learned that the woman had contracted Covid.

Between them, however, there was only a telephone call of courtesy and great affection, nothing more. As for the new acquaintances he will make at UeD, Riccardo does not deny that he would still like to experience the same emotions he felt with Ida.