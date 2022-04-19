The protagonist at the study center also in this new episode of UeD is still him: Riccardo Guarnieri. The knight has recently made his come back in in study. As everyone will remember, in Maria De Filippi’s Dating show, between Guarnieri and Ida plane tree a love was born.

The two they abandoned the program together to live their feelings away from the cameras. But their acquaintance was short-lived due to the misunderstandings that they had to face daily with each other.

The return of the Knight to the studio aroused a certain interest in the lady Ida. The woman looks happy and excited. But this enthusiasm does not last long, given that Riccardo is already attending another woman. A kiss has already taken with her and, as they themselves told, also a moment of intense passionwhich occurred in inn.

The lady in question is Glorywhich has returned to being a protagonist at UeD thanks to interest that Guarnieri showed in his regards. In the past, the woman had been at the center of the spotlight on the Dating Show due to her frequentation: another historical face of the Armando Incarnato male parterre.

Today she meets at the study center to talk about a night spent in a hotel room with Riccardo. The two reveal that between them is snapped a kiss but also a moment of passion.

A frequentation which, however, has already come to an end, given that the rider has decided to put an end to it. The man reveals that he has only a physical attraction, which however has not sparked further interests in him.

After this communication Guarnieri asks Maria De Filippi to be able to dance with Ida Platano. Faced with the perplexity of the commentators, the knight trusts that his request is dictated by the desire for further clarification with his ex-girlfriend. Ida is honored and enthusiastic and gladly accepts.