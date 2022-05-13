At UeD, the return to the throne over of Riccardo Guarnieri has certainly stirred up some controversy. Several fans hoping that the knight was back to take back his former flame, Ida Platano. But soon the bitter truth came out: Guarnieri is back to get back in the game knowledge from new ladies.

In fact, he immediately declared that he sees Platano only as a friend. However, many have noticed that the two often dance together and there seems to be a lot of harmony between them. Riccardo has taken his place again, going out immediately with the lady Glory.

An acquaintance, however, which had a short life and was abruptly interrupted. In the official UeD Magazine, we find written: “She had proved too busy with him”. And this had frightened the knight, who was then induced to send her away.

By return of post, the knight came out with one new lady of the female parterre: Maria Grazia. Between them there were romantic moments and kisses, but soon the quarrels got the better of them, leading also this knowledge at the closure.

At the gates, however, there is an unexpected novelty. Indeed, it would seem that Guarnieri has set his sights on a former suitor, Federica Aversanobetter known as Matteo Ranieri’s non-choice.

The girl, after refusing the courtship of another Knight, Alessandro Vicinanza, returned home due to the disappointment just suffered by the tronista Ranieri. It is also rumored that soon her landlady, Maria De Filippi, can put the girl on the throne.

But here comes a new declaration for her. “I find her beautiful, I really liked her mole on her lip and even temperamentally she struck me: from home I perceived all her fears and I understood them”, said the knight during his most recent interview with the official magazine of the transmission.