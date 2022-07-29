The last edition of UeD ended just a month ago and ladies and knights, as well as opinion makers, are enjoying a well-deserved holiday in sight of the return in style that will take place in September. The same, however, certainly does not apply to the hostess Maria De Filippi nor for the production of the program.

These strong heads of the dating show are currently working hard to cast and, above all, to choose the tronists who will sit on the red chair at the beginning of the next edition. The curiosity of the public is skyrocketing, everyone is already impatient to know the identities of the next protagonists of the classical throne and so the totonome it has already begun.

The latest rumors, however, do not concern possible tronists at all, but rather a much more stable figure in the program: the opinion leaders. All fans of the program know that the opinion makers of the dating show are in effect the supporting columns programming.

It seems impossible to think of an edition of the UeD program without Tina Cipollari or Gianni Sperti. Yet, on the web, hypotheses are persistently advanced that Maria may decide to send Tina away from his studio to welcome another much loved character.

Who is it about? By Karina Cascella, who has already taken part in the program previously and remained in the hearts of the public. During a recent interview with her on Nuovo TV, she revealed that she would be very happy to be able to return to the program.

But Karina is not satisfied easily and reveals that she is not looking for a soul mate at all, since she is already committed. These are the words of the woman: “But not as a competitor, let’s not joke! I don’t think about it because I know what awaits me “. Then Cascella explained that she is very fond of the program: “It has given me so much and has allowed me to grow not only professionally but also on a personal level”.

“If I think back to the first episodes when I couldn’t pronounce a word. It’s hard to believe today, but I was afraid of saying the wrong things. In this, Maria was of great help who, one day, sensing my discomfort, told me ‘just be yourself’. And since that day I have never stopped doing it ”.