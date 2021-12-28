The channel 5 show, better known as UeD, has the sole purpose of entertaining viewers in a goliardic way, without educational purposes. This is what Raffaella Mennoia wants to make it clear. She is one of the leading authors of the program. Engaged in her employment for more than twenty years now, the woman has released an interview in which he talks about his new project.

Source UeD study

Raffaella has recently thrown herself into the role of writer and presents her new book entitled, Cupido Moved. In this text, Mennoia reveals some unpublished background of the program of Maria De Filippi, to whom he owes his entire career. She is asked what she thinks of the rivalry between the two ladies Gemma Galgani And Isabella Ricci. She replies like this: “They are for and against both!”, a comment above the parties.

The beauty comes when specifically, she is asked what she thinks of Gemma at UeD and what, in her opinion, the public perceives. The behavior of the Turin lady could be misrepresented and seen as a bad example, says Raffaella. Could his haunted stories and turbulent emotions be misinterpreted?

In this sense, the author Raffaella Mennoia has very clear ideas. The purpose of the program is only to entertain society and not to educate: “It can’t be Gemma’s fault that the company doesn’t work“. Then during the interview, it is revealed that in the past some protagonists have made fun of the editorial staff, posing as singles in order to gain some visibility, for an economic and media advantage.

“However, there are several legal situations open with former participants of Men and Women; in this I am a corporate expert, I have to protect my profession and the structure I work for, without social antics “. This is what the woman reveals.