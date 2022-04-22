UeD opens the episode with the Over throne, which always keeps the public’s attention high. We start with the story of Bruno and Pinuccia: while a clip is airing, the lady gets up and leave the study center to settle in his usual chair bursting into tears.

Maria De Filippi blocks the video, to understand what was happening, but the woman at that point heads towards the exit declaring from want abandon the program. Alessandro takes care of reaching and consoling her lady, who runs after her and after talking to her about her convinces her to go back to the studio too.

Tina Cipollari’s intervention was not left to wait. The columnist has not never had a good relationship with the lady Pinuccia. Again, he attacks it: “A delayed reaction. I would like to understand why she was disappointed since nothing happened with Bruno ”.

The woman at that moment explains that she was saddened by the words of Bruno. As is asked to the person concerned more explanations. The knight trusts that he has understood that he is no longer interested in Pinuccia: “I have understood that it is not compatible”, explains the man.

Bruno has admitted to not feeling anything. “Nothing clicked”, he began, and then added “We are like brother and sister”, reiterates the knight of the throne over.

But not only that, the man also asks Mrs. Vincenza to start dating again. At first Pinuccia seems to accept Bruno’s choice and comments as follows: “It is he who must decide, the heart is not commanded”.

But a moment later the lady, in front of the man’s words, bursts into tears again. All this leaves the person concerned in a bad mood: maybe there will be an afterthought on the part of Bruno. We just have to wait for the implications of the next episode.