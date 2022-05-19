After so many battles, finally the lady Pinucciathe lady of UeD, yes took his revenge. The woman had been showing her malaise for weeks because of the end of the date with Alexanderthe man she met for a few months.

The old lady had tried them all, in the end she had also written a letter, extolling all her love and asking sincerity about her feelings from the knight. After so many attempts Alexander yields And proposes to Pinuccia from go to Salento with hima promise already made in the past.

But this on one condition only: that the lady does not make any claims from him. Things are clear: there can only be friendship between them. In the last episode, Alessandro and Pinuccia, once again the protagonists, were found again in the studio center.

Tina Cipollari is surprised and, as she is about to intervene, Maria De Filippi stops her in the bud. Addressing the lady directly, the hostess says: “How’s it going with Alessandro?”. Pinuccia proud and happy how he never replies like this: “It’s fine with Alessandro, we call each other every day”.

“We ask ourselves how we are, how are we health, if we have eaten. My daughter also talked to him. My children have always been happy with Alessandro, always, from the first day we met here in Rome “.

Tina Cipollari is unable to do so and immediately teases the woman: “But he must be happy, not your children”. The knight takes care of silence, intervening and explaining how things went: “She phoned me today and told me that the editorial staff has made her a ticket to Lecce, so she comes to see Salento”.

But Pinuccia explodes with joy and cannot hold back her thoughts and thus concludes: “Do you understand where I am going? I’m going to Lecce with Alessandro. Whoever lasts it wins it … “.