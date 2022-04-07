Pinuccia in the throes of an attack of jealousy lashes out against Gemma Galgani and Ida Platano

A moment of great turmoil during the latest episode of UeD. Spotlight on the bubbly and elderly lady of the Over throne of the Maria De Filippi dating show, we are talking about Pinucciawhich is hit by an attack of jealousy for the rider Alexander.

The sprightly lady takes it out on Ida Platano And Gemma Galgani. The two friends are accused of giving too much attention to the knight, thus distancing him from her. Big words fly to UeD in the female parterre of the Over throne.

The two historic ladies clash with Pinuccia who sets the record straight: hands off Alexander. The lady has been noted for her vivacity and it seems evident that what she does not suit her certainly does not send him to say.

Its entrance is colored by the constant clashes with the columnist Tina Cipollari. Pinuccia this time, however, attacks Gemma Galgani and Ida Platano in prey to a fit of jealousy. The lady no longer tolerates the cuteness and attention that the two friends reserve for her knight.

About Gemma, Alessandro is accused: “I was upset, I saw that they complimented you, that they wrote to you. I saw that when she cried you went to hug her “.

Ida counters and points out that: “Even before it bothered you, he couldn’t give me a higher rating in the fashion shows because you were jealous”. Gianni Sperti intervenes against Pinuccia: “Are you jealous of Alessandro or are you jealous of Gemma?”.

In a completely unexpected way, this time Tina Cipollari takes the side of the lady and as usual lashes out against Gemma and Ida: “You don’t have to fear these two women, because you would be the great love and their two adventures”.