After leaving UeD, Noemi Sales lets herself go to a harsh outburst against the editorial staff

After leaving the program permanently Men and women, Naomi Sales launched harsh accusations against the editorial staff. The authors of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi would not have allowed her to clarify the situation with Federico Dainese. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, Noemi Sales has let herself go to a tough guy outburst on social media. According to what the former suitor of Men and womenthe editorial board of the format was aware of his intention to leave the program. Despite this, no one has allowed her to reconcile with the tronista Frederick Dainese.

In light of this, the girl decided to break up silence and struck hard accusations against the editorial staff who would have passed a wrong message:

I wanted to clarify today’s account, since I had to wait for privacy. The editorial staff knew that I wanted to leave the program for more than two weeks, but they didn’t let me clarify the matter with Federico, so I was leading my life normally. I made my choice and followed my heart without thinking about the consequences.

According to what Noemi claims, the authors of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi they were aware of his desire to leave. With these words the former suitor concluded hers speech:

My conscience was and is clear. Getting caught up in worry I was unable to speak. The heart is not commanded! […]. If I had wanted all this visibility I would have stayed, instead when I realized that it couldn’t interest me I went on with my life, but first of all by telling the editorial staff!!

So according to yours version of events, Noemi would not have acted behind the backs of the editorial staff. Instead, he would just follow hers heart choosing what would be best for her.