Nicola Vivarelli he is very remembered within the UeD studio due to his frequentation with Gemma Galgani, the lady from Turin who is 40 years older than him. The naval officer, after interrupting his acquaintance with Galgani, had returned to the male parterre of the throne over to continue his search for love. Recently, the fans of the dating show and the gossip reports had been rumored by the approximation between Sirius and Eleonora Perrone.

The girl had gone down to the study of Maria De Filippi just to woo Nicola and he, for his part, had immediately shown a strong interest in the suitor. The mutual attraction was so great that, once the UeD cameras were turned off, the two they continued to dating assiduously. The knight has decided to give an interview to the official magazine of the dating show, telling the truth about what is happening between him and Eleonora.

Here it is what Vivarelli revealed: “Our dating has just begun. Eleonora went down practically at the end of the program, we first spent a few hours in Rome and then, after the end of Men and Women, I joined her in Novara“.

And then: “We had fun, we had a nice weekend. We went out for dinner, took walks, visited the zoo and introduced her to my friends. For the moment we have not been together a little, but we have been fine. Let’s see when he will come here to me… ”.

Basically, Sirius makes us understand that it is still very early to talk about a story between him and Eleonora, and he does not know if theirs could actually be a serious relationship: “I think really too early to pronounce, I speak for her too. For the moment we hang out, time and commitments permitting ”. No certainty, therefore, for the audience of the dating show who are anxiously waiting to know if they can celebrate a new union in the study of UeD.