Nadia and Massimiliano: how is the couple proceeding away from the cameras? Here are some rumors

UeD has been entering the homes of millions of viewers for years. The stories of the classical throne and the Throne Over conquer the fans from time to time. His protagonistswith them twists and unexpected surprises, always create new dynamics.

Today we return to talk about a historic couple who came to be formed in the Maria De Filippi dating show. They are Nadia and Massimiliano. How is their relationship going? Their love story started in the spotlight today is still firm as to the hour?

Their relationship fascinated everyone. An acquaintance that started a bit slowly, but which soon took important steps. The knight after a while’ he decided from declareasking his lady to follow him out of his studies.

Nadia, without hesitation, gladly accepted the proposal and the two abandoned the program hand in hand. Outside the studios, Nadia and Massimiliano have moved on to official presentations of their respective families.

Having thus become a de facto couple, the two have given themselves time only for them, dedicating it to gods travel around Italy. After the short honeymoon, how are things between them today?

Apparently, everything continues to go well: Nadia and Massimiliano are more and more lovers and accomplices. The woman on her Facebook account changed her profile photo of her, putting a shot of her together with her new partner Massimiliano.

A shot that shows them very close together in a station. In short, their history is proceeding at full speed. Fans always follow them with passion and interest: it is a love story that they saw born in the spotlight of UeD and that, despite the distance from the cameras, never ceases to intrigue. We just have to wish this wonderful couple the best of wishes.