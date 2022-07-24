The season of UeD has been over for several weeks: the cameras have turned off and the studios have closed its doors. But it is not the same also for the curiosity of the fans on the events concerning the protagonists of the dating show.

The personal and above all love affairs of the most famous faces of the program are certainly a topic of great interest for the audience of the small screen. Precisely for this reason the most loved of Maria De Filippi’s living room continue to hold constantly updated their followers through the various social profiles.

Among them it seems obvious to also include Ida Platano. The hairdresser from Brescia had to face a year full of difficulties. Among these the various disappointments of love and the return to the program of its former historian Riccardo Guarnieri.

Now, however, the lady is enjoying a period of healthy relaxation and it seems that she is slowly moving away from social networks as well. In fact, recently Ida is becoming more and more mysterious and her accesses on her social networks are gradually more sporadic.

Not infrequently it happened that Platano did not post anything for several hours or even days, and then resumed publishing normally. Another detail that has not gone unnoticed is the fact that the woman is increasingly vague in telling about some of the things that happen to her.

Try not to take too strong a stance on sensitive topics. The curiosity of the fans increases day by day, especially when Ida shows up in Rome or on the train, ready for a trip, yet the lady does not seem at all inclined to give explanations. Just recently, after yet another prolonged absence of the lady, Ida felt compelled to justify herself with her fans.

Again, the UeD lady did not give great details, but limited herself to saying that she had commitments, without revealing anything more about where she was and who she met. What is Ida hiding? We just have to wait for the person concerned to explain what is happening.