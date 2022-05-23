Matteo Ranieri releases a statement in which he responds in kind to one of his former suitors: Federica Aversano

The program of UeD by Maria De Filippi broadcast on Channel 5, it moves towards the final stages. This year the classical throne and that over they gave the viewers news and dynamics decidedly interesting.

The tronists of the classic version of the program were capable of entertain the audience with their sentimental stories, but also with their squabbles. Many of the protagonists have already reached the end of their journey.

Among them it is impossible not to mention Matteo Ranieri: the boy, with his easy-going character, has caught the attention of the public. The throne of Matthew ended two months ago with the choice of Valeria Cardone. Apparently, however, the other suitor of Matteo, Federica Aversanodid not take Matthew’s decision well.

The not chosen by the tronista, in fact, seems to have been decidedly stung by what happened and has never lost an opportunity to point the finger at Ranieri. Now, after some time, it is the tronista to have something to say and he does it outright. Matteo, reached by the microphones of the official UeD magazine, begins with these words: “I am more and more convinced that I have made the right choice”.

Obviously, the young man’s words are a dig at his former suitor. Apparently the former tronista he didn’t like the words at all that the Aversano he addressed him. Going on with the interview, Matteo explained that he was disappointed with some of the woman’s behavior.

But above all, to hurt Ranieri were some posts published by Federica on social networks and which were forwarded to the boy by his fans. After this confession, the former tronista turns to the person directly concerned: “To Miss Aversano I would say that I show myself on social networks as I am in reality and if she discovered another me maybe she was distracted during the throne”.

It is clear that Matteo, with these words, wants to refer to statements made by Federica herself to the UeD magazine. On that occasion, the former tronista had revealed that she would not have minded at all being able to meet the knight Riccardo Guarnieri.