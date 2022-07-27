Matteo Ranieri and Valeria broke up shortly after the end of the throne. The gesture on social networks of her, of her sister

UeD’s studio manages to bring many couples to life, presenting to the public young people who decide to seek love with the help of Maria De Filippi. Among them, however, unfortunately, not all are meant to last long and often this does not leave the most loyal fans indifferent.

Surely, this is the case for the couple formed by Matteo Ranieri and Valeria Cardone. There were many i viewers that they bet on this relation, yet a few months were enough for all hopes to go up in smoke. The announcement of their breakup is given through a series of stories on the Instagram profile.

After that this topic is as if it ended up in oblivion. But the same did not happen for the fanswhich indeed have took strong positions and disagree about it. While the public showed his solidarity with the former tronista, others have harshly criticized him.

Recall that the previous relationship of the boy (with Sophie Codegoni) born in the dating show, had ended in the same way. He was also criticized by Samuele Carniani, chosen of the former tronista Roberta Giusti, who had had to complain about the attitude of Matthew. Ranieri, for his part, has simply stopped following him on social media.

But it was to intervene silently even someone else and the former suitor probably won’t be able to ignore her too: let’s talk about the sister of Valeria Cardone.

In fact, although the two seem to have parted in the most peaceful of ways, probably some background could hide another truth. Valeria’s sister stopped following the former tronista on social media and Matteo, in return, did the same.

This has given rise to various hypotheses, especially the one that in fact the two did not part in such a peaceful way. Arousing further suspicion is the fact that Valeria’s sister, however, has decided not to remove the photo of her choice. Does this gesture hide a message? We just have to wait for some more information.