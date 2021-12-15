The episode of UeD broadcast today on Canale 5 was full of clashes. Il throne Over wins the attention of viewers. At the study center a furious discussion broke out between Marika Geraci and Armando Incarnato. But not only: after an intervention by Maria De Filippi another quarrel erupts between Diego Tavani and Ida Platano.

Source UeD study

As mentioned above, the episode opens with the spotlight on the knight Armando and the lady Marika. The lady tells a background unexpected that once again casts doubts on the transparency of Incarnato. The woman, after entering the studio, reveals that she had done in the previous days, a surprise at the Neapolitan, ended in the worst way.

Marika goes to Naples to surprise her knight and clarify the situation with Armando, in the light of their latest confrontation. Greci, however, is confident that she has actually spent some very bad hours and to have been really very bad. It would seem that the knight of UeD not only left her alone, but also attacked her. “He told me it was better for me to go out with him, to have more sponsorships because he didn’t like that some companies contacted me to sponsor products”.

But it doesn’t end there. Marika is really very disappointed and close to bursting into tears says: “I have no words for this person, I did not deserve such treatment, he left me alone until the next day, after telling me he would think about it”. There lady bursts into tears and Armando, not at all moved by the woman’s outburst, says he doesn’t want to have anything to do with Greci. The intervention of Gianni Sperti, who takes the defense of the woman, is inevitable.

But not only that, this time to give support to her colleague also comes Tina Cipollari: “Armando you have been talking about respect for years, but I think you behaved like a great peasant. You turn all this soup over “. But despite the criticisms, Incarnato gives his version of the facts: “You are really a bad person and you are also dangerous. You’ve been in here for months, then when no one comes for you, you look for me “. Marika, at that point, leaves the studio.