Maria De Filippi seems to have made some decisions that could hinder her Ida Platano

The programming of the last edition of UeD has come to an end for some time now. Ladies and knights greeted the public for a well-deserved summer vacation, in view of next September. The events of the throne over seemed to have come to life in the last periods of the program’s airing.

The conclusion of the television season has left many fans with bated breath. There are some hot topics, in particular, that ignite the curiosity of the public. Surely, the first topic of all to attract the attention of the public is the love life of Ida Platano.

The lady witnessed the return to the studio of her former historian and this put her in obvious difficulty. Apparently, however, the complicated moments at UeD are by no means over for the lady. The hostess Maria De Filippi seems to have made decisions that could hinder her.

But let’s see what is happening better. It seems that Queen Mary has decided to welcome back in transmission a person who, in the past, had nurtured a strong interest in the lady Ida Platano. A rather complicated situation, given that according to the information available on the web Ida she will no longer participate in the program in an active way.

The lady will be limited to being an observer of the UeD over throne. It might be quite uncomfortable for her to find herself watching him, with whom she had an affair, while courting other ladies.

But who is this mysterious knight who could give Platano a hard time in his new role as a columnist? This is Alessandro Vicinanza who, according to the Menedonneclassicoeover profile, would be ready to return to the studio.

This is the news launched by the Instagram page, through a story: “Probably (but not sure) in the parterre over we could find Alessandro, Ida’s former suitor”. The fans are already anxiously waiting, we just have to wait until September to get the answers.