The tronista Veronica Rimondidespite having only been in the UeD office a few weeks ago, has already conquered viewers. Determined, beautiful, serious and peperina, the girl has shown that she has all the skills necessary to sit in the chair of the tronista.

Among his suitors there is the beautiful Andrea, a personal trainer that initially went unnoticed. One clash had with Tina Cipollari, however, turned the spotlight on him. Right from the start she highlighted a strong character, which won Veronica’s attention.

In a clip aired in the studio, their external was shown, during which the complicity seems evident. This makes their knowledge better. While in the studio they discuss their acquaintance, he intervenes Maria De Filippi for point out to everyone a particular escaped.

But let’s take a step back. Veronica, last time, had argued with Andrea for the strong interest that the girl had shown for Matteo. When the suitor comes out in external with the UeD tronista, he tries in every way to find the right way to address and resolve discontent.

In this regard, in fact, he declares: “I was only sorry to see that you focused only on him”. Rimondi replied with a dry: “You know I like it a lot”. However, they decided to put a stone on it, to continue in the name of serenity.

“I want you to listen to this song” asked Andrea and then he danced with her, welcoming her in his arms tenderly to the notes of the single chosen. Veronica admits: “It’s a crescendo with him, this was the best outdoor of the week”.

But De Filippi she seemed absorbed in quite different thoughts. In fact, intrigued, to a certain point he asks: “But the song you chose was from Brig? “. He replies like this: “Yes, I consider him the best singer in Italy”. The presenter, pleasantly surprised, did not fail to add sweetly: “I recognized him by his voice”.