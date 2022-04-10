Maria De Filippi bursts into the studio and lashes out against the knights of the male parterre

UeD is a successful TV show by Maria De Filippi, and as we all know, leads the dating show from the very first episode. Maria is always sitting on the steps leading to the center of the studio and she always tries to be impartial. But in one of the latest episodes a expense from a discussion is blurted out.

During the episode we also find Gemma Galgani also ready to get closer to the knights who have it treated in a manner truly little elegantmaking a fool of herself.

Gem made sure to get closer to Franco Fioravanti, the knight in one of their exteriors took the liberty of leaving her alone at the station. The columnist of the program Gianni Sperti commented on Gemma’s ridiculous behavior and addresses him saying: “Gem some dignity”.

But the Turin lady tried to justify her behavior by replying: “I did not like my behavior in some circumstances … I thought it appropriate to apologize to him”. But the knight Franco does not try to talk about his attitude invent unnecessary excuses and admits he doesn’t want to be with her.

Then the knight of UeD supports his thesis by arguing that he does not want to attend the lady because he considers her a character of the program in search of fame and visibility. Faced with this confrontation, Maria intervenes by closing the discussion by turning to Gemma: “They don’t give a damn … Gemma wouldn’t cry though.”

There conductor in her words she is always very moderate and expresses her opinion with extreme calm and amusement. But in the episode she too in discussion alters. In the studio during the episode a discussion arose between Diego Tavani, Armando Incarnato and Maria Grazia.

The three argued for nothing, on topics of little importance and in a rather confusing way. Maria De Filippi in the face of this absurdity gets annoyed and stops the conversation. The presenter in fact addresses the three saying: “I hear of that nonsense that I find it hard to pretend nothing has happened … There is a donkey flying up here … Seven minutes to hear some nonsense”.