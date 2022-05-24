The tronista Luca Salatino it has now almost reached the end of its path in the UeD program, led by Maria De Filippi. The boy is disputed between the suitors Soraia and Lilli. But something has recently changed in her relationship with one of them.

We are talking about Soraia, who has changed her attitude towards the boy in the last few days. This way of doing sends on a rampage the tronistawho accuses the suitor of having been more interested in the beginning of their acquaintance than now.

The external clip with Lilli and Luca is broadcast, partly out of spite and partly for transport, he kisses the latter making Soraia burst into tears. This is where Maria De Filippi loses her temper.

There suitor of UeD in tears she tries to explain to the boy that he can’t express his feelings as well as possible, especially after he has chosen other girls in his place.

“I’m not like Lilli, I need my time. I have already shown you that I like you but it is not over like this, I told you that I care but you cannot expect some things that I cannot give you “.

“I have doubts. There can be no love in such a circumstance but I feel things “ explains the suitor. Maria De Filippi promptly intervenes and, firm and decisive, says: “Luca but why do you have to find proof of what he feels in tears?”

“You make her cry, are you satisfied now? She tries to understand the answers she gives you, she told you she cares. She is afraid of being hurt. What is she to do? She is different in how you made her feel. Luca, you are the tronista, but put yourself in her place “. The hostess seems quite annoyed by Salatino’s attitude.