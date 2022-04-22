Maria De Filippi is furious with the knight and points out: “It does you no honor, if I could celebrate with my mother I would”

In one of the last episodes of UeD we saw the host angry with one of the knights of the throne over. In fact, during the episode of the dating show, Maria De Filippi has discussed with the Campania knight Alessandro Vicinanza, who is dating the lady Desiree. The motivation for this quarrel is the superior attitude that the knight shows in the studio.

In fact, Maria accused Alessandro of treating the lady superficially and of feeling superior to her lifestyle. During the episode, Alessandro Vicinanza stated not to be interested in Desiree. He then explained better that between the two there is no history why they live different habitson holidays and in everyday life.

Speaking of Easter, he deepened by saying that the lady had spent the holidays with the family and he instead in Ibiza, and then concluded: “We are different”. Alessandro takes the floor and: “We met, yesterday we had an aperitif, we talked and physically I didn’t have a transport”.

“We have different lives, we have two different types of holidays”. Then Desiree continues: “I don’t think I’m the girl for him. I live on very simple things and maybe he sees my life banal, this was my impression. We talked about my vacation with my daughter by the sea, for him it is not a special thing “.

There conductorhearing these absurd reasons, bursts out against Alessandro. He immediately takes the floor and says: “Alessandro looks, it’s not like those who go to the same beach in Ibiza get engaged”. Then: “This example does not do you honor, if I could celebrate Easter with my mother, I would choose this all my life”.

Maria then accuses him of not even understanding the economic difficulties that the lady might have. Indeed he continues and also mentions his mother which has disappeared: “What you said seems enough to me, it’s one thing to say I don’t like you, it’s another thing to say ‘well she goes with the family, I go to Ibiza'”. Then it goes on: “And honestly it’s good, it’s much better than you. This is what I think with my heart. If I could do it with my mother, I would choose this all my life. It does you no honor “.

Alessandro in front of harsh words of the presenter by UeD replies: “I was on vacation in Scalea years ago to be with the woman I loved, in a popular neighborhood”. Maria De Filippi stunned by the justifications replies: “Kill what an effort, we thank you, the prince went to the popular district, but what example is this? What examples do you make? “.