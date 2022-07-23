Luca and Soraiaformer protagonists of UeD, have denied all the rumors, according to which, theirs relation was about to end, showing himself together in Milan, taken from romance and passion.

Their meetings are documents on the web and it is just one history that the two recently posted that he has attracted attention (and criticism) on the former UeD tronista. Given the rain of criticism, the video in question was promptly deleted, but by now it was too late.

History it had been answered by Daianira Marzano, gossip expert. She also commented on what happened with these words: “I am very sorry that Soraia, we women must not allow anyone to mortify us. If a person loves us, she can easily stay close to us without us having to “cancel” or “justify” her behavior “.

“Simply, learning to be respected because there are ways and ways to say things. It would have been a good example that she would have given to all her followers “. But what happened? Soraia was speaking with his followers and Luca Salatino was next to her.

As he spoke, the girl he was chewing gum noisily and the former tronista began by saying: “But I ask one thing, when you chew the gum, that you chew it in an adequate way that it has been babbling? My goodness and magnala fine is rubber “. Soraia, clearly embarrassedshe just answered: “It’s true… it’s a very bad habit, I’ll try to chew ..”.

Immediately the web was unleashed, so much so that Soraia felt the duty to intervene and clarify. These are the words of the girl: “Luca just made me a joke about how I chewed the“ butt ”. It was just a joke and I removed the story because pandemonium was breaking out and I honestly didn’t feel like it. ”

“Believe me it was just a joke maybe he had a bit abrupt way, but I didn’t feel offended in fact I was laughing. I was very very quiet. I have a man next to me who shows me so much more. We must not cling to an answer given in a moment of levity while we were walking “.