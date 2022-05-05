Luca Salatino has chosen. The episode has not yet aired. But what happened just before?

The last episode of UeD saw protagonists, in the classic throne, Luca Salatino and his suitor Aurora. The two went in together externalboth dressed in evening gowns, in a location very romantic. The boys had an aperitif by the pool.

Between them there was a kiss that thrilled the whole studio. The same commentator Gianni Sperti, during the clip, had compared there scene to that of a movie. But something went wrong. So much so that in a short time a fight breaks out between the two lovebirds.

The discussion arises when Aurora sees the external that Luca did it with Lilli, another suitor. Aurora, therefore, asks the tronista to compare the two external ones. Salatino refuses and the dispute also involves Armando Incarnato and Gianni Sperti.

Luca gets excited and points out to Aurora that he can’t take it and point out everything. There reaction of the suitor, moreover, is considered from everyone excessive. An attitude that also gives rise to doubts in Armando and Tina, who argue that the girl is not actually involved at all.

These words disappoint the suitor, who decides to leave the studio. To date, however, some interesting advances arrive that let us know that the throne of Luca Salatino has come to an end.

The tronista is finally back outside with the suitor Soraia, after a few episodes in which the two had remained far away. Many are convinced that Salatino’s choice is her.

There is a certain harmony between the two. Will she be the lucky one? We just have to wait for the broadcast of the UeD episode that will reveal the choice, hoping and that, even in this case, the red petals are the perfect conclusion.