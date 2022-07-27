Luca Salatino and Soraia at loggerheads. A former suitor of his makes a reflection and attacks the former tronista

UeD’s studio manages to bring many couples to life, presenting to the public young who decide to look for love with the help of Maria De Filippi. Unfortunately, not all of them are destined to last a long time and often this does not leave the most loyal fans indifferent.

Probably, as it was for Matteo Ranieri and Valeria Cardoneit will soon be the same for Luca Salatino and Soraia Allam, now at loggerheads. Unfortunately, fans are only waiting for the announcement of the official break between two.

To announce it is the sudden detachment that there was and the various digs that the former lovers they launched on social networks. In short, all the clues lead us to assume that the official announcement of the end of this story will soon be given.

In the last few days Luca has been with Matteo Ranieri, to spend a few days of vacation. While Soraia has found refuge and support in the arms of her friend Federica Aversano, perhaps waiting to reveal the truth on social media. Still, some fans were sure from the start that this couple wouldn’t last, why? Aurora Colombo.

The suitor of UeD, had entered the studio to conquer Luca when the tronista’s path had already begun and it was clear that he had lost his mind for her. Nevertheless, Aurora see you soon understood that the tronista it was not suitable for herthus preferring to abandon the program.

But the plot thickens: in the last hours the fans of Daianira Marzano have published a reflection on the subject and Colombo immediately shared the post again. These are the words that appeared on the profile of the gossip expert: “Luca terrible, he started to cry when Roberta didn’t choose him. After 3 seconds he accepts the throne ”.

“Then he makes a long throne and in the end he makes a choice just for the sake of seeing that the other suitor had understood the subject and had run away with it”. It seems clear that even Aurora found Luca not very sincere and constructed. We just have to wait for official news.