Ida Platano at the study center meets a new knight. Love at first sight? That’s who we’re talking about

Inside the studio of the famous Queen’s show Maria De FilippiUeD, there are undoubtedly some characters who are particularly in sight. The protagonists most loved and famous of the program certainly sit in the parterre of the throne over.

The events of the ladies and knights always manage to captivate the public and keep them glued to the screen. One of the most troubled stories among the participants of the throne over seems to be that of Ida Platano. The woman often fights with scorching amorous disappointmentswhich always seem to bring it back to the starting point.

But, perhaps, in recent times something could have changed for the beautiful lady. In the past episodes Platano had made the acquaintance of three different Knights who had arrived in the studio of the program precisely to woo her.

After some indecision, Ida had decided to accept Andrea’s attention. The new arrival seems to have managed to impress the lady. And it would have been this attraction that convinced Ida to see the knight immediately after the episode.

The two in fact, after having spoken by phone, decided to go out together for an appointment. Possible that between Ida and Andrea Has the spark of love already been born? In fact, there are a lot of web users who believe that this is completely impossible.

Indeed, many even believe and this could just be a staging to attract attention to the lady. Obviously, it is only a matter of hypotheses, and we can only wait for new implications to know what it is.

A large part of the episode is also dedicated to Gemma Galgani, a dear friend of Platano. The lady from Turin seems to be about to receive a splendid surprise. In fact, soon a new knight could go down to the male parterre just to woo her.