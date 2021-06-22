Now the end of the relationship between Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso and on the lips of all UeD fans. Unfortunately, the relationship between these two very famous faces of Maria De Filippi’s dating show, it ended very badly. David seems to have completely made himself closed in silence more total print. The former suitor has not, in any way, wanted to comment on the story.

Meanwhile it has deleted from social networks all the photos that portrayed him together with the tronista. Jessica, on the other hand, was interviewed by the official UeD weekly. The girl wanted disclose to all some background on the events that led to the rupture. Apparently, the bartender would have completely disappeared at any moment without a word of justification.

Here’s what Jessica said: “I have illusions. I thought I had a person by my side who respected me and my son, but that was not the case. I was left out of the blue, with no valid reasons. At the end of May I went to his house, then we said goodbye at the train station, he was strange and ran away. From that day on he disappeared, he never called me again, not even when my best friend passed away. So I put all his stuff in a box and sent it to his home ”.

Jessica found herself facing one deep disappointment, which led her to reconsider her choices: “Today I realize I was wrong. There were also problems in our intimacy. I have always respected the insecurities of others and I was convinced it only needed a little patience. Listening to my son feeling sorry for Davide’s sudden absence, after so many promises, was too painful ”. But the bad figures of the former suitor did not end there. Jessica has received many messages from the followers he has wanted to make known on social networks.

After that, the former tronista commented on the screenshots with these words: “A lot of screens are coming to me. This is perhaps the only one that can be published. What dignity! Luckily I was killing myself to defend him. I apologize to all the people I have torn apart, when they gave me great advice and warnings. And here I conclude because if I speak the figure of mer ** becomes international ”.