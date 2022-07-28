The web has been teeming with news regarding two for days former much loved faces of the classical throne of UeD. The couple was born after a splendid journey seasoned with so much sweetness and viewers have all grown very fond of these two young lovers.

You understand whose we’re talking about? It is about Chiara Rabbi and Davide Donadei. Their story had excited the public but it seems that lately things are not going so well anymore. The crisis, much rumored on the web, was recently confirmed by the former tronista.

In the last few hours, Chiara had also decided to have her say delicate moment that the couple is facingand took the opportunity to vent hard against all those who continue to insinuate evil on behalf of both.

These the words that the young woman entrusted to his Instagram stories: “I’m used to getting the m… for now, from the first day I went down, all the way and for a year and six months. Despite this, and trust me I have suffered and continue to feel bad, I have always carried on with my head held high ”.

“But now I don’t understand all this wickedness towards us, everyone who has already ruled something that I don’t even know. But above all the people who describe us as the lame and the pickaxe! “. Then, the Rabbi confirms the crisis she is having with David, specifying that however there are no guilty or guilt.

“From the first day we have been characterized by sincerity and we have never hidden our life from anyone, we shared our choices with you because it was right to do so! Now like all true relationships we are going through a difficult time where no one is guilty and no one is bad ”.

“We are just two guys who are sick but who do no harm to anyone, so if you have a little bit of humanity left, do not be angry that the world is full of evil”. In short, a bad situation that the two boys want to manage in the utmost privacy.