Among the ladies who attract the most attention of the UeD public there is without a shadow of a doubt Isabella Ricci. The woman, after having achieved notoriety in the Maria De Filippi dating show, was followed and strongly sought after on social networks. Sensuality and elegance are the masters: it seems to have resurfaced in her verve of his passed as a model.

Source of UeD studies

A path that undoubtedly accompanied her for several years, throughout her youth. With the notoriety of the program, Ricci discovered a great following, by users, who flocked on his Instagram profile to follow it with curiosity and admiration.

UeD: Isabella Ricci and the fashion column

The latter has seen fit to make everyone participate by opening a particular fashion column: a chic Trash. The woman thus becomes the protagonist and tries herself as a model in different shots, with particular clothes in different locations. In its last photo the followers they couldn’t not note there sensuality of the woman.

Source Instagram

It is seen portrayed with a red fringed dress 80’s style. Sitting on the bed with legs and bare feet, fans concentrate the focus on chastened underwear. The woman in the photo sends a kiss to her fans. A shot that once again gives the right elegance to Ricci. Within a few hours, almost 10,000 likes and comments arrive for her.

Source Instagram

Although her column has a considerable following and millions of comments also from many men, the woman continues her path within the UeD studies, in search of true love. And after a first meeting that went wrong with the knight Biagio, it seems there will soon be some important news for her. Will she finally find true love? Certainly the controversies are around the corner and there will also be clashes with his antagonist Gemma Galgani.

