The first episodes of the new season of UeD have already aired. Appointment always signed by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5 at 2.45pm. The viewers remained glued to the screen. In just a few days there have already been several twists and turns. The famous knight arrives at the study center Biagio Di Maro which, unexpectedly, requires a explanation with the lady Isabella Ricci.

Apparently the man didn’t like some updates of the lady. In the last episode of last season, as many will remember, between Biagio and Isabella there had been one before finite knowledge then bad with different frictions. The knight has tied this confrontation to his finger and after a long summer today he wants to clarify the situation.

It was hinted that in the past there had been something intimate between the two, which took place in the man’s hotel room. Isabella wanted to interrupt the acquaintance with Di Maro because during the last season she had discovered that the knight of UeD there tried in a manner insistent with Every women of the female parterre.

This is where Biagio’s jab arrives who claims that the UeD lady, in reality, is granted easily and that the clean image he wants to convey is not so true. To these words comes the intervention of the columnist Gianni Sperti, who takes the defense of Ricci.

Gianni Sperti underline the lack of elegance of man towards a woman in cataloging her in certain stereotypes. In this regard, Maria De Filippi also takes the floor. The landlady points out that putting one’s personal events in the streets that also involve other people is actually a fall in style. In short, the first episodes bode well in a season full of twists. We will see some good ones.

