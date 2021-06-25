Isabella Ricci is the new entry in the UeD over throne. Although the lady has been part of the dating show for a short time, she has already entered the hearts of viewers. Obviously, the great visibility it has earned has greatly irritated Gemma Galgani, who immediately framed her as a rival.

Recently, the lady of the throne over told of having resumed contact with an old flame of the Turin lady. This is Aldo Farella, with whom she spoke just before the beginning of the summer. The woman was interviewed by the dating show’s official magazine, revealing a lot of information that will please the public.

To the microphones of the UeD magazine, Isabella admitted that she was very satisfied with her path within the program. Then, the revelations about the end of the acquaintance with Andrea and the call with Aldo. These are the words of the lady: “Our acquaintance has ended, because we have different objectives, as I must have already foreseen in the broadcast: Andrea and I are in different stages of life. The other knights?

And again: “I feel them, but as friends. I am a woman who in many cases (although not always) tends to stay on good terms with exes […] Aldo sent me a message and I called him back because I don’t really like talking through messages. With Aldo, on the show, I took it a bit for how it went. Having said that, everything in life passes as an adult so I decided to call him to wish him a good summer “.

As for the accusations that the knight Armando Incarnato addressed to her shortly before the end of the program, Ricci wanted to make a definitive clarification: “Armando confuses intelligence with cunning. I think he does not recognize the fine line: those who are smart often have an ulterior motive. In the interview Armando talked about me and Gemma: I never had an ulterior motive because I don’t care or compete, let alone excel over her. For me there is no kind of deal with her, I want it to be clear “.