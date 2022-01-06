UeD is a dating show which was born with the aim of giving men and women the opportunity to meet, fall in love and perhaps find, in this way, soul mate. There have been many couples who have been formed and who consolidate their love from year to year. Others, on the other hand, go out as soon as the spotlight is no longer on them, thus leading the protagonists to take different paths.

Source UeD study

But we also witnessed the classic love at first sight. Knights and ladies who, after a few meetings, find each other and thus decide to embark on a relationship, away from the spotlight of the program. There are also those who, after many years of staying in the study center, have not yet found love. A lady definitely lucky in the sentimental sphere, in this new season, it was without a shadow of a doubt Isabella Ricci.

The woman is spending these holidays in the company of her new partner, the knight Fabio. A less fortunate lady is certainly the historian Gemma Galgani, who now boasts a ten-year presence in Maria De Filippi’s dating show. In a recent interview, the Ricci spoke of his ‘rival’, revealing what he thinks actually her. The woman begins with a loud and frank: “You have to put your hands in your hair”.

His words in full were: “It seems totally ridiculous to me. It passes from love to love. I’ve been following her since 2015 and every time I smile. After crying for Costabile, she goes on to meet another man. If it’s true, you have to put your hands in your hair. It seems like a world of actors to me. It seems to me a script seen and seen. Evidently it works like this and there is approval from the public ”.

A clear attack on Galgani, but not only: there is also a clear reference to many of the participants. Strong words are those of the former lady Isabella Ricci. Many expect an imminent reply to these accusations, but not only from Gemma. We just have to wait for new updates.