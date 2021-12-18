Beautiful surprises at the UeD study center. A shower of red petals framed by a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of champagne sealed an accomplice kiss between the two faces of the Over throne of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. Today the lady Isabella Ricci from there good news. She is ready to face hers new relationship away from the cameras, in the corner of his privacy.

The news of the choice had been in the air for several weeks. The time has finally come for the episode to air. They had touched on the subject several times already both there lady than the knight. In particular, Ricci had hinted that she wanted to live her new story in the everyday of her life. And today, at the gates of the Christmas holidays, the new couple he says he wants to spend the holidays with his family, with his dearest loved ones.

Finally the warmth of loved ones surrounds her. The lady declares: “I had a project: to look for a person with whom to share the next 10 years of life, I was convinced that if I met her, I would recognize her, because I have been in love other times she invites me. It had never happened here but, when Fabio arrived, I realized that he is the person I want, he is the person with whom I want to travel this path“.

Also Fabio dedicates special words for Isabella Ricci: “It all started out crazy, I’d like the things that happened to me and Isabella to happen in this show. We used the rhythms of this program to mark our rhythms and it all fit together beautifully “.

Then he concludes with: “In the game, whoever has the most fun wins and we had a lot of fun. I would like you to go out with me from this program ”. Ricci does not hold back the emotion now visible in her eyes. We just have to wish the new couple lots of happiness.