The latest episodes of UeD turned out to be a more than stormy period for one of the (former) ladies of the female parterre of the over throne. Obviously, we are talking about Roberta Di Padua, so the end of the relationship with Riccardo Guarnieri it has resulted in something far more disastrous than the end of a love dream. The woman found herself attacked on all fronts after the revelations of his ex in World Vision.

Roberta has lost a lot of followers and a lot of credibility and certainly facing all this must have been very difficult. Fortunately, however, the warm season is able to lift even the darkest mood. So, while all the UeD participants are refreshing themselves waiting for the next season, also Di Padua tries to rediscover his serenity. Roberta had already left for a holiday with the first heat, so now she can afford to show off an enviable tan.

There are some rumors, however, that put the former dame again at the center of curiosity. Many of his followers, in fact, have begun to talk about one new disappointment of love that Roberta would have had to face recently. All the rumors were born from a sentence that Di Padua herself posted on her social profiles.

These are the words of the former dame: “The problem with some men is that they always make the same mistakes”. Many have speculated that this was a dig at his ex Riccardo Guarnieri. Others, however, argue that the intent of the former face of UeD was another. According to the most informed, Roberta it would have lately attended a man whose identity remains a mystery.

Their relationship was born and ended by return of post. To make the followers more suspicious was a particular musical choice among Di Padua’s posts. The former lady had published a photo accompanied by the song “While I wait for you to return” by Renato Zero. Is it simply about musical tastes or did the lady want to send a message to this mysterious suitor? We just have to wait for the person concerned to reveal our doubts.