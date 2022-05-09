The latest episode of UeD has brought down all the certainties of Ida Platano. The lady could not stand what she saw in the studio. There disappointment again comes from his ex Riccardo Guarnieriwho broke her heart again despite her continuing to argue that she doesn’t actually feel butterflies in her stomach anymore.

Today the throne over once again saw the former couple as the protagonist, who continues to throw doubts on the transparency of the their feelings. Riccardo has recently returned to the studio. He had undertaken a date with Gloria, which lasted very little.

After passion in the hotelthe knight decided to put an end to the new one knowledge. She doesn’t take it well and insults rain down. The columnist Tina Cipollari intervenes, who accuses both of being too focused on what is happening around them rather than on their own feelings.

But above all, it seems that Riccardo is continuing to delude Ida, who still has strong feelings for him. She walks into the studio at a table with a white t-shirt on it. The UeD knight takes the shirt and, smelling its scent, immediately understands who he is.

The gift is sent by an old acquaintance of his, very much appreciated by him. We are talking about the ex-lady Maria Grazia, who devises this surprise to renew her interest in the man.

The lady goes down the stairs with a bright smile, after realizing that she still has hope. She is welcomed by Guarnieri with open arms. All this deeply affects Platano who, after having burst into tears, asks for a glass of water.

The incident certainly does not go unnoticed, especially in the eyes of Cipollari who immediately highlights the facts: she could still be in love with him, even if she claims she no longer feels butterflies in her stomach. She ida does not deny her desire to want him to start over and that if he asked her out she would gladly accept.