In the last season of UeD, there was a lot of discussion about the best-known trio of the over throne. It is about Riccardo Guarnieri, Ida Platano and Roberta Di Padua, which also in this edition gave birth to an intricate push and pull full of twists. Riccardo and Ida seemed to be doing great, so much so that they even thought about getting married.

Then, like a bolt from the blue, the breakup. Ida has retired to private life, while Riccardo is immediately thrown headlong into a new adventure. After a few months of back and forth, the Guarnieri has it again abandoned the study of the dating show with Roberta Di Padua. Everyone now knows how this story ended: a huge media fuss. Riccardo’s exit from the UeD studio, however, left the way open to Ida Platano who, in fact, immediately returned to the dating show.

To awaken Ida’s attention had been Marco Pistonesi, veteran of a fluctuating acquaintance with Elisabetta Simone. Recently, the knight was interviewed by the official UeD magazine, and made some incredible revelations about the checkers. Marco reveals that he noticed her among the other ladies, too not having immediately felt attraction towards her.

For Pistonesi, Platano is sincere and true and deserves to be treated with due regard. These the words of the knight: “Ida Platano had noticed me among the other knights. And the funny thing is that, while we were dancing, she confessed to me that she was almost more embarrassed than me to find herself in the center of the parterre after a long time ”.

As for the acquaintance with Elizabeth, Mark reveals that indeed there were no conditions for a deeper knowledge. Here is what he revealed about it: “I wasn’t that busy with Elizabeth and I don’t know if time would change things, and she knew that.”