The latest edition of the most followed Italian dating show, UeD, has been over for several weeks now. The programming ended with a series of unexpected twists. Especially in the throne over, which made the public remain in suspense.

Even the commentators gave their best, especially Tina Cipollari, who relentlessly continued to point her finger at one lady in particular. No, this time it’s not about Gemma Galgani. We are talking about Ida Platano from Brescia, who divided the opinion of the public and the studio by welcoming her ex Riccardo Guarnieri back with open arms, when the knight returned to the studio.

Obviously, everything turned out to be nothing. But the strong rapprochement between the two has raised a lot of criticism, not only within the UeD program.

In fact, in her vast social following, there are certainly users who are crazy about her. But the web, unfortunately, is also full of people who love to criticize, sometimes even heavily. Ida often finds herself having to deal with insults and heavy comments on her physical form.

In recent times, haters have criticized the lady for her legs, pointing out some flaws. Ida, however, does not fit in and she decides to respond in kind with these words: “Here it is, this is me and these are my legs, the subject of some discussion under some of my photos”.

“It’s a part of my body that makes me uncomfortable, I’m not perfect and nobody is. I have come a long way in my life to be able to love myself and I still have a lot to do, day after day I try to love and respect myself more and more. It’s not always easy, but you do what you can ”.

“I hope to always convey positivity through my days and words or at least that’s my intent. You always give me a lot of support and love and I thank you very much. Nothing, this is me, with a thousand strengths and weaknesses “. In short, Ida certainly does not let herself put her feet on her head and faces every situation with her head held high.