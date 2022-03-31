Ida Platano after various disappointments leaves Alessandro and goes out with a new knight

In the previews of the next episodes of the UeD program, we will see the conclusion of events left unresolved and various relationships will be clarified. There will be a moment dedicated to dating between Ida Platano And Alessandro Vicinanza.

The knight, following the choice of Matteo Ranieri, will court Federica Aversano of the classic UeD throne, even if the girl refuses him. Instead, the lady of the throne over Ida will decide to start one new acquaintance with a knight from the parterre of the Throne over, already present in the studio.

Last weekend, from the latest recordings, in the studio they emerged many news which will air shortly. In the first place, the choice of the tronist of the classic throne Matteo Ranieri will be held, which we already know will fall on Valeria Cardone.

The other possible choice of the tronista was the suitor Federica Aversanowho had been dating the boy for the longest time e it will be very bad for us. Matteo’s non-choice, disappointed and hurt, will leave the studio even if he will be asked to come back shortly after.

In fact, Alessandro Vicinanza, former knight of the lady Ida Platano, will request the presence of Federica. This is because the Knight of the throne over will ask at the suitor of the parterre of the classic throne of portela court and attend.

Federica, a little embarrassed but certainly flattered by the man’s ways, he will refuse and go home. Then a quarrel will also arise between two knights of the Over throne. They are the knight Alessandro and Armando Incarnato.

As we already know, the two don’t get along very well and have often had strong discussions in the studio. While, as regards Ida Platano, the woman as we have said will choose to attend another knight already present in the studio, we do not know who she is but we certainly hope for the best for the lady.