An unexpected news arrives: Ida Platano was spotted outside a club in Brescia, kissing a man. Certainly not a historical face of UeD. Ida is one of the most famous and most talked about women of Maria De Filippi’s Dating Show and has recently been got back in the program even his own old acquaintance.

His ex Riccardo Guarnieri, returned to get involved in the search for true love. In the course of the last few episodes, the columnist Tina Cipollari had ventured the hypothesis that the Platano was actually still in love by Guarnieri. But apparently nothing is what it seems.

The lady has fun in the arms of another man. According to the latest advances, the boy in question may be the recently arrived Knight, Marco.

A video circulates on the web in which, after spending the evening a Brescia Ida, kisses his rider: “Everyone kissed quietly ahead, without problems” are the words of the mole who filmed the moment.

Obviously, it is clear from the images that the person in question is certainly not Guarnieri, who at this moment is engaged in participating in UeD, in search of true love.

The person in the video could most likely be the new knight who has come to woo, Ida who is being talked about a lot. Her name is Marco. In today’s episode, the cameras remain focused on Ida Platano.

But not only that, the topic of conversation is also the new Knight Marco, who immediately captured everyone’s attention. He is 37 years old and comes from Milan. His hobby is to be a personal trainer: he loves sports but in his life he is an electrical worker. He has never been married and has no children and turning to Ida he says: “You struck me, you are particular and I like you”.