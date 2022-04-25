In the last episode of UeD there was a very hard fight between Ida Platano And Tina Cipollari. Maria De Filippi calls the knight Alessandro to the study center who feels mortified for having embarrassed the lady Desiree.

The two had undertaken an acquaintance. But the lady after statements of the Knight on the quality of the lifestyle he decides to abandon the program. About that Ida Platano intervenes which declares: “When we went out together, even though my life allowed me to travel, I too felt embarrassed”he explains giving Desiree reason.

But at that precise moment the columnist loses his temper and goes on a rampage attacking Riccardo Guarnieri’s ex: “Just to say something you attacked him. Save it. You’re banal “he blurts out.

The lady he invites Tina to moderate the terms and continues like this: “I don’t sell or give feelings as you said the other time”, points out Platano. Thus she gives life to a very hard question and answer. “You are stupid and frivolous”, says the columnist: “I am neither stupid nor frivolous. Be careful Tina, don’t overdo it ”, concludes Platano.

At the end of his words bursts into tears. The lady explains that she was hurt by the words of the Cipollari. But all this is not enough to appease the spirits. Ida at this moment made the decision not to go out with anyone.

After the end of dating with Ilie, the lady remains alone. In the latest episode of UeD, Platano amazes all viewers with her own new look. She sports a fluffy and curly hair. Ida and Riccardo often indulge in dances at the study center.

The return of the Knight has stirred the spirits of the Dating Show by changing all the balances. However, both continue to affirm that they do not want to get back together. So much so that Guarnieri continues to know other ladies. Different It is for Ida that for the moment she is still waiting.