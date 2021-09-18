The first episodes of the new UeD season have just begun. Appointment always signed by Maria De Filippi on channel 5. The undisputed protagonist is and always remains her: Gemma Galgani, which presents his to the public new décolleté But a novelty draws the public’s attention to Ida Platano. Besides Marcello, the lady is meeting a new knight who has come to the studio just for her.

The Platano makes an exterior in which she meets both knights: first Graziano and then Marcello. About that Graziano at the study center he says: “Last night we had a good time and we have a streak of madness that unites us. I told you that knowledge could continue for me. This morning after hearing about Marcello, I was upset ”.

“I’m not making a jealous scene at you because we just met but I wish I had known.” Immediately he arrives there reply even more Knight who annoyed says: “We are different. When I see a woman in the company of a man, not knowing their relationship I don’t put her in difficulty “.

While the confrontation between Ida, Marcello and Graziano was taking place intervenes the UeD columnist, Tina Cipollari : “Since when you didn’t go out with anyone now you go out with two men at the same time? You don’t know the half measures? “. Gianni Sperti’s reply was not late and he never made any secret of having a certain weakness for the lady.

In the light of this he says: “Thank goodness he has started to live again”. In fact, as everyone will know and remember, at the end of last season the former dancer, today commentator of the program, has always encouraged Platano to take back her life. After the end of the relationship with Riccardo Guarnieri, the lady had many difficulties in getting back into the game. But the beginning of these new episodes bode well for a rebirth and maybe a new love.

